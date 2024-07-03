‘Conventional oil lasts about 3,000 miles.’ – Mechanic Educates Viewers About The Difference Between Conventional And Synthetic Oil

As someone who knows practically nothing about cars and especially what kind of oil I should put in my car, I appreciate these kinds of videos!

A mechanic took to TikTok to educate folks about oil-related car info and I’m here for it!

The man talked to viewers about the difference between conventional oil and synthetic oil and how they affect cars.

He told viewers, “Conventional oil lasts about 3,000 miles or three months. The difference between the conventional oil and your synthetic oils are the additives that go into them. Some of them have friction modifiers, or things that help the oil last a little bit longer.”

The mechanic continued, “The thing about the oil is it cools and lubricates your engine, and it has different properties in the oils that help do that. And that’s the synthetic oil that has a little bit more of those properties and additives in it. It allows you to go just a little bit longer between oil changes.”

