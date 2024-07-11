Real Estate Agent Shows The Odd Shower Feature That’s Stopping An Awesome House From Being Sold

Who put that there?!?!

Well, isn’t that curious…?

A realtor in Tampa, Florida named Justin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers an unusual feature that he thinks is causing the house to remain on the market, unsold.

Justin said the house has “been on the market for a while” and he added in the video’s caption that it’s a “builder failure.”

The text overlay on Justin’s video reads, “Why do you think the house is not selling? I think the answer is clear.”

Justin showed viewers the house’s bathroom and said, “Great tilework, right? Nice fixtures…and then there’s that…”

The “that” Justin referred to is a valve for the shower…that’s OUTSIDE the shower.

How does that work?!?!

Just said, “I don’t know what these builders are smoking nowadays. This is a new build by the way. 2023.”

Check out the video.

Oops!

Someone really screwed this one up!

