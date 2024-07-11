July 11, 2024 at 10:25 am

Real Estate Agent Shows The Odd Shower Feature That’s Stopping An Awesome House From Being Sold

by Matthew Gilligan

Who put that there?!?!

Well, isn’t that curious…?

A realtor in Tampa, Florida named Justin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers an unusual feature that he thinks is causing the house to remain on the market, unsold.

Justin said the house has “been on the market for a while” and he added in the video’s caption that it’s a “builder failure.”

The text overlay on Justin’s video reads, “Why do you think the house is not selling? I think the answer is clear.”

Justin showed viewers the house’s bathroom and said, “Great tilework, right? Nice fixtures…and then there’s that…”

The “that” Justin referred to is a valve for the shower…that’s OUTSIDE the shower.

How does that work?!?!

Just said, “I don’t know what these builders are smoking nowadays. This is a new build by the way. 2023.”

 

Check out the video.

Absolutely builder failure. This is 2023 new build in Citrus County Fl, its a 3/2 at about 1658sqft. Its been on the market for a while, now I understand why. #realestate #construction

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

Oops!

Someone really screwed this one up!

