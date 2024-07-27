Starbucks Employee Said They Were Reprimanded For Writing Compliments On Customer Cups. – ‘From that point on I wasn’t allowed.’

Well, this kinda sucks…

A man named Gingy who used to work at Starbucks shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why he ended up leaving his job at the coffee chain.

He said he was working the drive-thru and added, “It was crazy slow, so instead of writing their names on their cups, I was instead writing like compliments and stuff on their drinks.”

Gingy added, “They were telling my shift leads, ‘Oh my goddess, that’s so amazing. It makes my day.”

When a manager found out about what Gingy was doing, she confronted him.

He explained, “I go, ‘Oh well, I was just writing it down to be nice to people.’ She gets really close to me in front of the customer and starts to whisper-yelling at me in front of everyone.”

The manager told Gingy that his actions were “hurting the company” and that he should only write customer names on the cups.

He said, “From that point on I wasn’t allowed to write any more compliments.”

Gingy railed against management and said, “We were supposed to get two weeks of training and a one-on-one experience. Instead, I got one week of training. I was put on drive-thru 90% of the time because they were busy during those hours. I was taught very little about drinks because there was no time, and we weren’t staff enough. We were always short-staffed. In the end, I just never knew how to make drinks.”

Gingy also called tipping at Starbucks “the dumbest thing in the world.”

He said Starbucks, “puts all the tips together, so if you worked Monday, Tuesday, but you didn’t work Wednesday—they would combine all three and split it down the middle and split it with everyone.”

Finally, he decided to sound off against the drinks at Starbucks.

He said, “Y’all should also be more conscious of how disgusting your drinks are. I’ve seen cups dropped that were used. I’ve seen ants in the syrup. I’ve seen people stick their hands into the utensil area and then use those same utensil. I never ever could recommend Starbucks to anyone.”

