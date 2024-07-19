A Thief Was Trying To Steal This Truck Owner’s Junk Wheels, So He Planned A Booby Trap That Involved Fire Ants

While you don’t exactly know when thieves are gonna show up on your property, you know most likely that they will return.

And before they do, that’s the best time to plan to trap them.

In this story, OP had the perfect, most painful plan to hurt the thief who’s trying to steal his junk wheels.

Check out how it all came down.

Keep trying to steal my junk wheels? Fine ill make sure it hurts to get them. I had some old junk wheels while I was working on my truck. They’re in bad shape, so you can’t drive on them, but good enough to hold a truck up on its own 4s. When I was done, I set them aside in the yard with a chain through them and bolted to the fence post.

Someone wants to steal the wheels, so OP made a plan.

A few weeks later, while I was out of town, my neighbor alerted me there was someone in my yard trying to take the wheels, but didnt realize they were chained together, so they left. I figure they’ll be back, so I took some old steel rotors and bolted them to each wheel, then cracked the beads on the tires and filled them with dirt to make them heavier. Then, I put them on top of the fire ant hill which was painful for me, too. I knew them coming at night, so they wouldn’t notice the massive fire ant valley where the wheels were.

The plan worked like a wonder!

They went a few weekends unnoticed, but this morning I noticed the stack of wheels wasn’t a stack anymore. And I could see shuffle marks and pissed off ants everywhere, so they must’ve came in the early morning before dawn. Man, I hope that **** hurt, and they got a nice hernia or sprain.

The best revenge is the one that’s carefully thought out and planned!

