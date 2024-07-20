Annoying Neighbor Refuses To Turn Off His Floodlights To Help Them Get Some Sleep, So They Find A Way To Turn The Lights Off For Good

Some people can sleep through anything. I once had a friend who could soundly sleep through someone jumping on the bed he was sleeping in and shaking him.

But even for the heaviest sleepers, they usually at least need some semblance of darkness to get their forty winks in each night.

So when this user’s neighbor refused to turn off the floodlights that were keeping him and his wife up all night, he found a harmless but hilarious way to get some sleep.

Check it out!

Neighbor won’t turn his flood lights off Some years ago we had some new neighbors move in next door. Nice enough people but we had a problem with them. The husband traveled a lot and his wife was afraid of just about everything, the dark, thunderstorms, you name it. The problem was the flood lights over their garage doors. She would leave them on all night, every night, even though you couldn’t see them from inside of their house.

OP said this wouldn’t be a problem, if they weren’t shining directly into their bedroom!

They were positioned such that they would shine into our bedroom at night. We were not able to block them effectively with our curtains. We asked them politely several times if they could turn them off at night since they served no effective purpose. They adamantly refused. I offered to pay for a timer that would control them. No way they would consider it. I thought about taking the bulbs out, shooting them out with my pellet gun, etc.

But OP came up with a much simpler solution….

The solution that I arrived at was to simply loosen them up enough that they wouldn’t come on. Since they couldn’t see them from inside the house it was about 5-6 months before they realized that they were not working. They screwed them back in. I waited a couple of weeks and unscrewed them again. Another few months went by. Finally, one day, my neighbor asked me if I ever had any trouble with my outdoor lights.

Faced with being caught red-handed for his mischievousness, OP played it cool as a cucumber.

I told him yes, as a matter of fact I did. I said that they would loosen up occasionally and I would have to retighten them. I blamed it on vibration from the traffic on our street. He said that he had the same problem. I told him that I finally just gave up and left them off. He eventually did the same. We were happy with the final outcome and we were able to keep peace in the neighborhood.

The real kicker is that it took them so long to even realize the lights weren’t working after OP screwed them out! They obviously had absolutely no need for them at all!

Reddit’s brain immediately went to the most cartoonish solution to this problem possible.

While this user suggested OP’s neighbor invest in some metal covers for his floodlights.

Others praised OP for solving the problem while still staying in his neighbor’s good graces!

And finally, this user’s friend had found a much pettier solution to the problem!

How many neighbors does it take to turn off a floodlight?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.