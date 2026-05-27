She Agreed to Wear a Dress and Makeup for Her Sibling’s Wedding, but Refused to Grow Out Her Hair—and Her Sister Turned the Family Against Her

Weddings have a way of turning reasonable people into unreasonable ones, and perhaps no one feels this more acutely than bridesmaids.

A woman who doesn’t typically wear dresses or makeup agreed to both for her sister’s big day, which was already a huge step for her.

But when her unreasonable sibling took things one step further and demanded she grow out her hair, things changed. She offered a wig as a middle ground, but her sister was unrelenting.

So by the time the rest of the family got involved, the pressure campaign started, and the whole situation spiraled out of control.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA I refuse to grow out my hair for my sister wedding. My sister is planning her wedding. I am someone who doesn’t wear dresses or makeup, and I have really short hair.

Immediately, she and her sibling aren’t on the same page about this.

My sister told me if I don’t wear a dress I won’t be part of her wedding, and it has to be a certain type of dress. I told her I would wear one just for her, and possibly makeup, even though I don’t like the feel of it.

Then came the matter of her hair length.

Now she wants me to grow out my hair. I told her I would wear a wig. She says it’s dumb and wouldn’t look right. I told her once again I won’t grow out my hair. She thinks I could grow it out to my shoulder as a compromise.

So she decides to hold her ground against her sister.

I told her no. It’s something I won’t do. Now she’s mad and says it’s her special day.

To her, this request doesn’t even really make sense.

I got mad — which is something I probably shouldn’t have done — and told her a special day is only a couple of hours for one day. For me to grow out my hair would take months, and it’s something I won’t do.

Now the rest of her family is getting involved.

She ran to my parents, and now my mom is trying to convince me to grow it out. My parents and my sister told me we’ll come back to this conversation and hope I change my mind before the wedding in a year. I don’t want to be a jerk — should I just grow it out?

Talk about a bridezilla.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

This bride clearly doesn’t understand just how unreasonable this is.

This redditor agrees — her sister’s demands are just plain unreasonable.

If she caves about the hair, who knows what else her sister will demand?

This user can’t even imagine asking their family something like this.

Some bridezillas can’t accept that not everyone is willing to bend to their whims, especially when it comes to their own appearance.

This woman could tolerate wearing an uncomfortable dress, but to demand she dedicate months growing out her hair to a length she doesn’t even like is just plain ridiculous. All of that work, just for one day.

There’s a lot she’s willing to do for her family, but everyone has their limits.

It’s a wedding, not a hostage situation.