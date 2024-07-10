Boyfriend Offers To Pay For Vacation As Long As Girlfriend Signs Up For TSA Precheck, But When She Fails To Do She Gets Mad At Him For Going Through The Fast Line

If you’ve ever waited through a TSA line, then you know it can take hours, depending on the airport.

But what if someone offered to pay for your TSA precheck, and all you had to do was fill out the application? Would you take the time to do so? Or would you get mad later when they breezed through security while you waited through the regular line?

In today’s story, this exact thing happened to a couple. Let’s see how it played out.

AITA for using TSA Precheck while my girlfriend went through the regular line? So I (31M) and my girlfriend (28F) recently went on a vacation to Paris from NYC. Before the trip, I mentioned to her that I would pay for the entire trip if she applied for Global Entry, which includes TSA Precheck. I thought this would be a great way for us both to avoid long lines at TSA.

As the saying goes, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.”

I even started the application for her, and all she had to do was finish it. However, she didn’t complete the application, and I ended up paying for the whole trip anyway because I was planning to do so regardless. I just wanted to give her an incentive to apply for Global Entry. When the day of travel arrived, I went through the TSA Precheck line, and she had to go through the regular line. For the beginning part of our trip, she was mad at me for this. AITA?

Wow! How hard was that? All she had to was complete the application!

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this situation.

It’s safe to say that she probably learned her lesson.

