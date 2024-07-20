Boyfriend’s Mom Was Very Strict About The 10-Minute Shower Rule, So She Made Sure That Mom Follows Her Own Rule

Rules are rules, I understand that.

But when you’re being strict about your house rules, make sure that you also abide by them to make it fair for everyone.

In this story, when OP’s boyfriend’s mom said that showers can’t be more than 10 minutes, she made sure that the mom followed this rule, too.

Find out how and be amused!

Don’t Shower for too long! When I was 17, my boyfriend and I moved in for a bit with his mother (Meryl). It was not a pleasant time, and I have many stories (some are intense, like 911-on-Christmas intense), but this one makes me smile every time I think about it.

Rule #1 at Meryl’s: Shower quickly.

Meryl’s house had rules, and may God help you if you didn’t follow those rules. One rule was that showers could be no more than 10 minutes in length. Meryl would time you every time, and she’d turn off the hot water at 10 minutes. I’m good at fast showers, and so only got iced once or twice in the time I lived there, but she did that to everyone.

Here are some important facts to know.

The knob to turn off the hot water was right next to the back door, which opened into the back yard. The back yard had a lovely fire pit that was used by Meryl’s extended family, who visited often. Meryl was mean to everyone. Meryl was not good at timing her own showers.

OP thought this was the best time to take revenge.

So one evening, a bunch of cousins near my age were sitting around the fire pit with us who lived there, and Meryl said she was going inside for a shower. I waited until I figured she’d be in the bathroom, got up without a word, and wandered inside. I heard the shower turn on, and I waited by the back door with a timer.

She turned off the hot water, just like what Meryl does.

At exactly 10 minutes, I turned the hot water off, and absolutely zoomed back into the yard, sitting down in the same empty seat I left from, and said to everyone, “I was here the whole time.” Everyone had already heard the shriek by then, which was followed by Meryl storming outside wrapped in a towel. She was pointing at me as she speed-walked up, yelling things like, “I know it was you, you little b****,” and so on.

Everyone defended her.

I put on my best bewildered face, and asked what she meant. She screamed that someone turned off the hot water, and she knew it was me. Everyone assured her that I’d been outside with them the whole time, and nobody had left the fire pit.

Meryl couldn’t catch her with her little tricks.

As far as I know, nobody ever told her it was me. I hope they didn’t, because she already hated my guts, and it drove her wild that she could never catch me at anything. There wasn’t much to catch me at, but I did manage to get a couple of good ones in while living there.

That was fun, eh? Let’s see what other Reddit users have to say.

This user liked the story.

This one says it’s just fair.

These puns are smart!

People are admiring OP’s guts.

Slow clap to OP!

Rules are rules, so everyone has to follow them, right?

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.