Bride And Groom Decided They Didn’t Want Bachelor Or Bachelorette Parties, But One Of His Friends Planned One As A Surprise So They Cancelled It

AITA for canceling my fiancés “surprise” bachelor party? So my fiancé (25M) and I (26F) are getting married in 5 days. For context we are having a DIY wedding with about 80 guests who are coming to our backyard. I’m 6 months pregnant. We don’t have a “wedding party” although my fiancé asked his brother to be his unofficial best man, but it’s just a sentiment and doesn’t come with any real role.

We decided early on we weren’t interested in having bachelor or bachelorette parties because we don’t really believe in the significance behind them of “celebrating your freedom.” We told the unofficial best man and maid of honor we weren’t interested in and not to worry about it.

Last night my fiancés mom said something about one of my finance’s friends (let’s call him Tom) “planning” something for Thursday. We get married on Saturday and have a rehearsal dinner on Friday. Tom is not the best man and no conversation about him being a best man has ever occurred. My fiancé texted Tom, saying he heard something about a plan for Thursday and wanted to know what was up.

Immediately Tom FaceTime’d us and he sheepishly admitted he was planning a bachelor party. He went into some details about the plan (mostly getting drunk) and said that my friends had planned something for me. The gist of it was basically that he planned a party and invited everyone but me and my closest female friends.

I was so shocked at the lengths he had gone to coordinate this behind our backs (including picking people up from an airport that’s 2 hours away, contacting dozens of our friends he had either met briefly or didn’t know at all, and also finding my mom on Facebook to get someone to plan something for me) I didn’t know how to respond. My fiancé didn’t know what to say either and looked at me like it was my decision to call this off or not. I said something along the lines of “omg no, we don’t want bachelor parties I’m not interested in this.”

I felt very put on the spot but also bad for clearly ruining weeks of planning. On one hand it seems sweet that Tom went so out of his way to plan and coordinate this event, but on the other hand it seems like a huge overstep to do it without any input from us. I also think he knows us well enough to know that if we were asked we would say we aren’t interested, and that’s why it was planned in secret. If we hadn’t heard something beforehand it would have been a complete ambush right before our wedding. I can’t explain how much panic I would have felt if Tom showed up unannounced on Thursday to take my fiancé away on a secret bachelor party night. It would have ruined the entire night and probably the next day, even if my friends had planned something for me. (Again, I’m pregnant. Whatever they had planned for me wasn’t a wild night, whereas knowing Tom, his was).

My fiancé agrees with me that the whole thing is ridiculous but if I had said ok I think he would have gone along with the plan just to be polite. AITA?

