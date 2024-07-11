Cancer Patient Mom Left Money To Her Children In Her Will, But Her Husband Wanted Her To Leave Some For Her Stepkids. She Said No Way.

No matter what you do for people, they’ll always notice that one thing you never did!

AITA for leaving everything to my bio children and none to my step? I 51(f) have been battling cancer since I was 28. It’s came back 3 times, and now I am at a point in my life where I am “comfortably” living with cancer. I have 2 daughters in theirs 20, with children one being widowed.

I remarried 2 years ago to a man with 4 children, one still living at home with us(he’s 19.)

It’s been weighing heavy on my Mind to make sure everything’s in order in case of the worst and I had told my husband I had planned to leave everything to my children and grandchildren. I wanted to make sure they were set

He got upset and said that was horrible bc I married a man knowing he had children. That what I was doing was horrible and would make them feel unloved. I love my stepchildren like my own, but one of my daughter are a 29 y.o widow with 3 young children. My husband is an oral surgeon he makes great money, and what he chooses to do with it after he passes is up to him.

He’s been very upset by this and has not been talking to me and he even told his eldest daughter who’s also had many tragedies in her life. She brought it up when she stopped by the house she was also upset by this.

I don’t have much to offer, not like my husband but I don’t see the big deal, I don’t want their feelings hurt. My husband says it’s the principal I married a man with children. AITA?

