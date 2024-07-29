Car Owner Shows A Hack For Cooling A Hot Car Down A Lot Faster. – ‘You can literally feel all of the hot air leave.’

One of the downsides to a hot summer day is getting into your car and feeling yourself baking like cookie dough.

Fortunately, TikToker @thegingerbanks has a tip for you to cool down faster.

It’s “Something I would have learned 15 ******* years ago growing up in Arizona, ” she says.

Her video has gone viral with over 4 million views. In it, she demonstrates each of her instructions and has spliced them together.

It takes a while to cool your vehicle down either by turning on the air conditioner or opening the windows, but Ginger shares how you can speed up the process.

Her hair is in curlers as she records video in her car, making it evident that efficiency is important to her.

“You get in your car. I want you to roll down the passenger side window.”

“Then you take the opposite door and you pump it,” which involves moving the door toward the car and out again, like a woman in the 1700s fanning herself at the opera.

We can see the relief on her face as she does this.

“You can literally feel all of the hot air leave your car immediately,” she says, refreshed.

“Then your car doesn’t take so much energy for the air conditioner to cool down.”

She didn’t measure or compare this, to not doing this, so we’ll have to take her word for it.

Ginger ends the video with, “There’s a little pro tip for you guys.”

Here’s the full clip.

Check out what people are saying.

I live in Canada, too and can confirm! I’m going to try this, but I doubt it works for humid heat. Seems better for dry heat.

Wow staying cool in Florida is a must!

A few snarky people felt the hack is unnecessary.

Some people didn’t think it was great advice. I say it’s worth trying!

Well aren’t you special! I wonder where this person grew up.

Stay cool, folks. Literally.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.