May 31, 2026 at 4:49 am

A Cat Got Out of His Apartment and Led Some Strangers Back to His House

by Matthew Gilligan

people with a cat

TikTok/@prez_griggs

They say that cats always seem to find their way home…

And we think that’s a good thing!

A woman named Breana posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her cat returned home…and he wasn’t alone.

people with a cat

TikTok/@prez_griggs

The doorbell camera filmed the hallway of Breana’s apartment building.

The text overlay reads, “The time the cat got out and led the neighbors home.”

The cat led a couple to Breana’s door.

The man rang the doorbell and someone eventually answered the door.

people with a cat

TikTok/@prez_griggs

The man asked, “Is this your cat?”

The person who answered the door replied, “Yes.”

And it sounds like this isn’t the first time this has happened!

The video’s caption, “He just knows where the food is.”

people with a cat

TikTok/@prez_griggs

Take a look at the video.

@prez_griggs

He just knows where the food is 🙄 #ringdoorbell #cat

♬ original sound – Breana Griggs

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.26.55 PM A Cat Got Out of His Apartment and Led Some Strangers Back to His House

Another viewer nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.27.48 PM A Cat Got Out of His Apartment and Led Some Strangers Back to His House

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.27.58 PM A Cat Got Out of His Apartment and Led Some Strangers Back to His House

He may be a handful, but he’s pretty smart!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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