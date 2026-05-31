A Cat Got Out of His Apartment and Led Some Strangers Back to His House

They say that cats always seem to find their way home…

And we think that’s a good thing!

A woman named Breana posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her cat returned home…and he wasn’t alone.

The doorbell camera filmed the hallway of Breana’s apartment building.

The text overlay reads, “The time the cat got out and led the neighbors home.”

The cat led a couple to Breana’s door.

The man rang the doorbell and someone eventually answered the door.

The man asked, “Is this your cat?”

The person who answered the door replied, “Yes.”

And it sounds like this isn’t the first time this has happened!

The video’s caption, “He just knows where the food is.”

Take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a story.

Another viewer nailed it.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

He may be a handful, but he’s pretty smart!