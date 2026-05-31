A CEO Called His Employees a ‘Family’—Then Instantly Blocked a Star Worker’s $1.50 Raise

Have you ever worked at a business where the boss referred to the workers as “a family”?

Yeah, that’s…not good.

In fact, I think most folks would agree that it’s a huge red flag and you need to start looking for a new job if those words come out of your boss’s mouth.

Hey, let’s be honest: it’s great to work at a place where you are valued and treated well, but work and personal life should be separated.

Once a person gets in too deep with their co-workers, things tend to get a bit complicated.

The person who wrote this story has more than enough reason to be upset about how they were treated after their boss uttered those dreaded words…

Read on and see what you think about what happened.

My boss called us a “family” during the meeting, then denied my $1.50 raise request. “I am so sick of this corporate gaslighting.

Today we had one of those all-hands meetings where our CEO spent like 20 minutes talking about how we’re a “family” and how our “shared sacrifice” is what keeps the company afloat. He literally looked like he was gonna cry talking about our “culture of togetherness.” Then, an hour later, I had my annual review.

Anyone who has worked this hard surely deserves a raise…

I’ve exceeded every single KPI for the last year, haven’t taken a single sick day, and I’m currently doing the workload of two people since my teammate quit in January and they never replaced them.

I asked for a measly $1.50/hour cost-of-living adjustment. Just to keep up with rent, honestly. The response? “It’s just not in the budget right now, but we really value your dedication.” Lol. Its funny how the “family” vibe disappears the second money starts flowing toward the workers. I’m not a family member, I’m just a line item on a spreadsheet they’re trying to keep as low as possible.

When you gotta go, you gotta go…

Updating my resume tonight. I guess I’m “divorcing” this family. Good luck finding someone else to do two jobs for the price of one.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Ugh…the “family” speech.

If you’ve ever endured it, you know it can make employees feel uncomfortable.

On top of that, a lot of times, it’s not even a genuine statement!

I know there are exceptions, and that’s great, but this story proves that a lot of times, it’s all a bunch of hogwash.

That’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it!

Corporate business culture ain’t always what it’s cracked up to be.