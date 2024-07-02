Caretaker Played Really Loud Music While This Patient Was Trying To Get Some Sleep, So She Did The Same Thing And Let Her Taste Her Own Medicine

Self-centered people are the worst. They think that the world revolves around them and that everyone else should adjust for them.

If you have encountered this kind of individual, you definitely know what I’m talking about.

Just as with this story, the other patient’s caretaker is so stubborn and unreasonable. But when OP let her taste her own medicine, she easily found her place.

Read the full story below.

my music is too loud? go file a complaint against me This happened to me couple years ago. Back ground story: I was hospitalized one night for a spine problem, and waiting for surgery next morning. I was in a big double bed room with another patient with couple of curtains separate two beds.

OP needed to sleep, but the caretaker on the next bed was being rude.

The other patient was a stroke patient with no speaking ability or mobility, and she has a caretaker (not patient’s family). I was in agony, so the doctor gave me something strong to fall asleep, and it worked till 5AM. My caretaker neighbor, for whatever reason, started playing very loud music from her phone. I was jerking awake and pissed. It’s 5 in the morning, are you kidding me? Let me sleep!

Despite a polite request, the caretaker didn’t stop playing loud music.

So, I asked her politely to turn off the music or using a headphone. Surprisingly she just ignored me, and did not even bother to say a word. The music was so loud that the nurse came in, and asked her to turn it down because patients from next room were complaining.

Here’s the rubbish excuse of the caretaker.

The caretaker told the nurse her employer wasn’t complaining, so she is fine with the music. If there is a problem, they should talk to her employer, not her. Her employer wasn’t able to speak and move. This is basically torture!

OP thought of a plan to get back.

Here is the malicious compliance part. I noticed my neighbor patient always go to physical therapy at 9:00 am, and her horrible caretaker would stay in the room and sleep till 11:30 am. Also, I made sure there is no other patients in next rooms, and told the nurse what my plan is.

The plan was genius, and the caretaker never bothered her again.

Then, I had my laptop and bluetooth speaker with me. I started to play the whole 2016 Tomorrowland playlist, and turned the room into a night club. The caretaker was so pissed and screamed at me, saying she was sleeping, and my music woke her up. Well, tell your employer to fill a complaint against me to the hospital, or let your employer talk to me directly. Since then, my journey in the hospital was 100 times easier.

Let’s read what the other users have to say about it.

Obviously, the caretaker is getting lots of hate.

Here’s another one.

Such a satisfying ending, according to this comment.

This one’s commending OP’s music choice.

Yes, exactly.

Two can play this game!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.