Chinese Restaurant Accidentally Put A Family’s Number On Their Menus And Refused To Change It, So Dad Started Promising More Food Than Was Ordered And Got The Menu Changed

Getting someone else’s phone calls can get very annoying.

But what if that someone else is a business that also accidentally put your number on their takeout menus?

Would you get your number changed? Or would you refuse and take matters into your own hands?

In the following story, we meet a family who dealt with this very situation.

Let’s see how the dad handled it.

Not a Chinese Takeaway Growing up, our house number was one digit away from the local Chinese Takeaway, and they accidentally put our number on a batch of their menus that were sent out. Friday, Saturday & Sunday, we’d get calls from people trying to place orders. Didn’t matter how many times we’d tell people they were calling a private number and not a takeaway, we still got calls. The Chinese Restaurant refused to do anything about it, and my parents didn’t see that they should change their number.

If the restaurant won’t listen, just start taking their calls.

So, my dad would take orders (putting on different voices), tell them it’d be 40 minutes for delivery, and if they called back, he’d apologise and tell them he’d throw in some free spring rolls or whatever, and the driver was just leaving. If they called back again, he told them they’d called the wrong number and gave them the actual restaurant’s number to call and complain to. It went on for a few weeks, but the menus were redone and sent out. The takeaway ended up changing its number in a bid to stop my dad from taking orders.

Just because they won’t help you doesn’t mean you shouldn’t help them!

The restaurant got what it deserved. They need to be more careful next time.

