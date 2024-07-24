Couple Agrees That She Could Name Their Child If It’s A Boy, But When They Have A Son He Vetoes Her Unique Name Choice

Imagine a clash of swords and shields, but in the modern realm of baby names.

This story begins with an expectant couple, armed with a pact forged before knowing the gender of their child.

Enter a knightly dilemma: Will tradition trump fantasy?

Let’s delve into this epic tale of names, promises, and the quest for parental compromise.

AITA for changing my mind about letting my gf name our son? My gf is currently pregnant with our first child, which we recently learned was a boy. Before we knew the gender we made a deal that if it was a girl, I would choose name and if it was a boy she would pick. That was before I realized that I hated every single name on her list. Especially the two that she was leaning toward the most, Elyan and Gawaine after the knights of the round table.

What year is it?

One thing about her is that she has always been into fantasy and mythology, especially the Arthurian legends and she expressed that she has always loved both of these names. Even though I didn’t like her choices, I figure we didn’t even know the gender yet so there was no point it bringing it up. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a boy (Not because I didn’t want a boy, but because I didn’t want to have this conversation).

This isn’t going to end well, is it?

I was hoping that she would change her mind and pick a better name, but no. She decided on Elyan, which I guess is better than Gawaine. But I still hate it. It sounds like a d**chebag in a teen movie that they were trying way too hard to give a unique name. I asked her if she had any normal names that we would both be happy with.

Dude…

She asked me what was wrong with the name she chose and I brought up the above mentioned concern. She got upset and told me that we had an agreement and she would have accepted any name I chose, even though she didn’t like any of them either. Now she’ll barely talks to me.

No kidding.

I’ve apologized for being so harsh about it, but I would at least like a say in the matter. I even mentioned another name that was on her list that I didn’t hate as much (Leon) but she won’t budge. I honestly don’t think it’s unreasonable for me to want to have a say in my own sons name, but everyone I’ve talked to said that they actually really like the name an it’s not fair for me to go back on our deal. So AITA?

Nothing like upsetting your pregnant wife after literally breaking your promise. Redditors are not too happy with this dad-to-be.

Some pretty harsh words were said.

This person thinks he almost wants the wife to be mad at him.

Yep, he’s definitely the AH.

In the end, baby names may divide, but will love and compromise unite?

