Coworker Keeps Borrowing His Things Without Permission So He Called Him Out, But Everyone Thinks He’s Just Overreacting

Don’t you feel annoyed by colleagues who use your things without permission?

Okay, sure, once should be fine and forgivable. But, doing this repeatedly is a whole different story.

In this story, OP’s coworker’s borrowing habit has become excessive and unreasonable.

Find out what happened and how everyone reacted.

AITA for calling out my coworker’s “borrowing” habit? I (28M) work in a small office with a close-knit team. We all get along well, except for a borrowing habit of my coworker, Lola (30F).

Lola’s borrowing habit was becoming annoying.

Here’s the issue: Lola constantly “borrows” my stuff. Stapler, highlighters, even my lunch once (though she sheepishly replaced it). I get it, small things happen. But it’s become excessive. My stapler goes missing, I find it on her desk. I bring a new pack of pens, half are gone by the week’s end.

Lola, yet again, used his new, limited edition mug.

The other day, I brought in a specific coffee mug — a limited edition one from my favorite band. It wasn’t dishwasher safe, so I hand-washed it and left it on my desk to dry. I come back from a meeting, and it’s gone. I see Lola using it at her desk.

So OP asked for it back.

I calmly asked for it back, explaining it’s very special to me. She apologized and said she’d be careful, but I was firm. I told her I needed it back because it wasn’t something I wanted to risk getting damaged.

Lola and their officemates think OP is overreacting.

She got huffy, claiming I was being dramatic and that it was “just a mug.” I told her it wasn’t “just a mug” to me, and that repeatedly taking things without asking was inconsiderate. She stormed off, and now everyone’s giving me the silent treatment, implying I’m overreacting. So, Reddit, AITA for calling out Lola’s borrowing habit, especially over a “just a mug”?

This isn’t borrowing anymore. It’s clearly stealing!

