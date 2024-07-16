Customer Demanded That His Car Insurance Policy Be Cancelled, So The Agent Did What He Said And The Customer Got Into Legal Trouble

I love these kinds of stories…

When people bluff, and they think that the other individual in the story isn’t gonna take them up on their offer to prove how stupid they look.

It’s glorious!

And this is a good example of what I’m rambling on about.

Enjoy this story from Reddit!

Cancel your car insurance and screw up your life? Sure. “I’m a former car insurance agent. Had someone screaming at me that if we didn’t do what he wanted, then he wanted to cancel his policy. What he wanted was illegal so it wasn’t happening no matter who he complained to. After he was repeatedly denied he kept saying to cancel his policy. I told him he should really get new insurance first as my state has mandatory insurance requirements on active registration; but he said to cancel it anyway, right NOW!! so I did.

Well, what do ya know?!?!

Well a couple days later he calls back VERY ****** off because he couldn’t find new insurance and now his driver’s license is suspended, he has a court appearance, and is suspended from his job. He was caught driving without valid insurance so on top of the normal issues of no insurance on active registration, so he now has a very expensive ticket too.

What an idiot!

His job also required a valid license so he couldn’t work until everything was resolved. I warned him but he didn’t listen; so sucks to be you dude. I’m not commissioned, when I tell you something try listening; I’m just trying to help you and advise you about the law.”

He asked for it!

What a dummy!

