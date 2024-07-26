Developer Demands Homeowner Pay For Half Of A Fence She Can’t Afford, But Problems With Construction End Up Working Out In Her Favor

Being a homeowner is a blessing and a burden – especially when rude new neighbors threaten the status quo.

a good fence from a bad neighbor. My friend lives on a decently large lot that’s been in her family for a couple generations. It used to be outskirts farm land, but development has been encroaching for a while. Her house was built by her grandparents, and she bought it when they both passed. It’s kind of old and it needs a ton of work. She’s doing it a little at a time as she can afford it.

Then came new construction in the neighborhood.

A while ago, the lot next to her was bought by a developer. They cleared the land to dirt and some apartments or something are going up soon. There was a pretty old chainlink fence separating the very long property line, and the new landowner decided to replace it with a block wall. The landowner knocked on her door one day to ask if she wanted to go halfsies. She said she’d like to, but apologized and said she doesn’t have that kind of money.

The landowner didn’t take kindly to this news.

He got pissed she couldn’t share the cost and said he was going to tell the contractor not to finish the side of the wall she could see, so the mortar would be all glooping out and look terrible. Fast forward to the day the building crew shows up to construct the fence. They knock on her door.

The tables start to turn.

The cleared land now has zero water access and they can’t complete the job without it. She confirmed with the foreman that the landowner had told them not to finish one side of the fence. The foreman agreed that if they could use her garden hose for the day, they wouldn’t make her side look crappy. Not only that, they also paid her $100 cash for the water, which they no doubt then billed to their client as part of the job.

