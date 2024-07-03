Elderly Woman With Dementia Gives A Couple’s Son A Hug, But When The Mom Overreacts… Her Husband Wonders If She Did The Right Thing

For a parent, it’s natural to feel protective over their child. This is especially true when a stranger randomly comes up and tries touching them.

But how would you react if an elderly lady gave your child a hug? Would you smile and understand that she is sick? Or would you freak out and call the police?

In the following story, a man’s wife chooses the latter. Let’s see what happened.

AITA for thinking my wife overrated when an elderly lady touched our kid? My wife and I went shopping, I went to a different isle to get some jerky. I heard my wife scream HELP! So I ran over, and she was freaking out because an elderly women hugged our son. You can tell the women was harmless. The women’s son came along and profusely stated that she had dementia and she meant no harm, that she tends to view every child as her child. I said it was okay, and I myself apologized for my wife’s overreaction.

It appears there are no winners in this situation.

During this time I was not paying attention and my wife called 911, and called over security. It became a huge mess for all parties because my wife was not letting the issue go. You could also tell the son was extremely embarrassed as was I. I was trying to relax my wife, but she was going on a complete meltdown rage saying that his mother should be in a home if she cannot keep her hands to herself. What if she got our kid sick, tried to kidnap him, got combative and hurt him. All of which I agree are possible outcomes, but I told her none of that happened so let’s just leave it.

Embarrassed, all the husband could do was wait.

Security states since the wife called the police we had to wait for them to show up, so they can file a report as per their store policy. About 25 minutes later police showed up and asked what happened, and my wife explained everything, you can tell the police where like WHAT is wrong with this women. I felt nothing but disappointment. Police took the statement and started laughing as they left. Gave the son of the elderly mom a fist bump and said sorry.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

My wife was upset I did not have her side, she was upset how I took the side of the son instead of her. I explained his mom was clearly sick, it was a harmless gesture and explained she was one that acted unreasonably. I did acknowledge her concerns, but nothing bad happened, so we could have just let is slide and went on with our day. She told me I failed as a husband. So, we ran the story by our family and friends, it is a a 50/50 split. AITA?

Eek. It’s easy to see both sides of this situation. But the wife really made everything worse.

Let’s see what the fine folks on Reddit had to say about this behavior.

While the wife’s reaction was normal for many, she needed to take a breather before going overboard.

There are no winners here.

