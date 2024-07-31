NASA’s Space Suits Are Leaking Water And It Could Drown Them While They’re Floating In Space

One of the biggest hindrances to colonizing space is the lack of drinkable water in the final frontier.

But that doesn’t mean we want to find it squirting out of our astronauts’ space suits while they’re conducting missions.

NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson was horrified to discover that exact scenario just minutes into a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station last

“There’s water everywhere,” Dyson told mission control. “I got an arctic blast all over my visor.”

Mission control called off the excursion, which Dyson was conducting alongside fellow astronaut Mike Barratt.

“I could see the ice crystals flowing out there,” Dyson said. “Just like a snow cone machine, there was ice forming at that port.”

It was the second time NASA had to cancel a spacewalk in June, as crew member Matthew Dominick reported a “spacesuit discomfort issue,” earlier in the month forcing another cancellation.

The water leakage is the latest in a string of issues that have beset NASA and its space suits, the latter of which is in desperate need of a refresh.

In fact, the current design dates back to the agency’s Space Shuttle Program in the 1980s.

There have been multiple efforts to update the look and functionality of the spacesuits, but that, too, has hit a snag.

As SpaceNews reports, contractor Collins Aerospace said it had agreed with NASA to essentially abandon its work on an ISS spacesuit replacement, despite having successfully testing a prototype suit in February.

“No further work will be performed on the task orders,” NASA said in a statement to SpaceNews. “This action was agreed upon after Collins recognized its development timeline would not support the space station’s schedule and NASA’s mission objectives.”

There may be one Hail Mary left, though, in the form of Axiom Space.

First approached in 2022, Axiom was asked to create two spacesuits: one for the ISS and one for NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon. Additionally, SpaceX is also working on its own EVA suit, which will be tested for the first time during an upcoming mission.

For now, all missions have been curbed until NASA can figure out how to prevent their astronauts from drowning in space.

