Female Driver Is Surprised To Spot 88 Unleaded Is Cheaper Than 87 At Her Local Pump. – ‘Can I use this in my truck?’

A female driver sparked quite a debate online when she claimed she found a gas station where 88 unleaded is cheaper than 87.

But if something seems a little weird. Let’s face it, it usually is.

However, anything where folks think they might save cash is always gonna get some attention.

The TikToker, Jen, aka @_its_me_jen_ filmed a series of gas nozzles at one pump.

It shows 87 unleaded for sale for $3.099 a gallon. However, 88 unleaded $2.949 in comparison!

Jen said: “Can I use this in my truck?” as she pointed to the more economical 88 fuel.

But she’s then confused why there’s so many nozzles at just one pump.

“How do I get gas? This is stupid,” she adds.

And the viewers are no doubt just as baffled as to what’s going on here!

The reason for the price discrepancy is in fact down to the cheaper gas containing 15% ethanol.

There had only been a minority of vehicles suitable for this fuel but now a lot of cars made after 2001 can take the fuel.

The EPA lists that E15 can be used in flexible-fuel vehicles, many cars made after 2001 and newer cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty SUVs.

The best bet is to do your research before making choices you wouldn’t normally with cars, perhaps!

