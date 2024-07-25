First-Time Home Buyer Deals With A Series Of Annoyances From His New Neighbors, So He Pulls A Series Of Pranks To Make Them Stop

There’s no better feeling than working hard and buying your first home.

Neighbor drove out my driveway This was years ago, actually decades ago. I was 25 years old when I was able to buy my first house, and it meant a lot to me. I was just a laborer, and it took everything I had to pay rent, eat cheaply, and save for the down payment. I didn’t come from money, nor was I afforded any type of generational wealth. I had to get a conventional loan which had a higher interest rate. Plus, the house had to meet certain requirements in order for the home to qualify for the loan. That means an inspector had to check the property and make an assessment.

Inspectors always find things wrong.

I met the inspector at the house, as I was renting a home just 1 street over. The inspector showed me the list of things the homeowner had to fix. Two of the biggest were that all electrical outlets needed to have dielectric grease on the connectors. The house had aluminum wire, not copper. Long story short that helps prevent electrical fires. The other big thing was that the soil around the house had to slope away from the foundation. I knew the sellers were not going to fix any of that stuff and someone else could afford to buy via cash or a different loan mechanism.

I asked the homeowner if I could fix those items myself. They had no issues. I spent the next 3 days working nonstop, doing exactly what needed to be done. On a Monday, the inspector came out and said the ground sloping away wasn’t good enough. I was there with him and told him I did the best I could. I was the person buying the home, and I would do exactly what he wanted, but I first needed to secure the purchase. He looked at everything on the list, and the dirt was the only item that was of issue. He must have taken pity on me because I got the loan and stated to move in.

The first issue I had was a neighbor across the street and 2 homes over kept parking in my driveway. Every time I came with a truck he had his car parked in MY driveway. I didn’t even know who owned the car, so I started to knock on doors. One neighbor pointed me to the guy’s house. He would not come to the door, so I, as politely as possible, started yelling through the door that I needed him to move his car because I was moving in. After 10 minutes, nothing, so I went back and, not very politely, told him his car was now on a tow truck and I was giving him the tow truck company’s card on his porch. It was amazing how fast he got to the door then.

He opened the door and ran past me, only to see his car still parked in MY driveway. He turned around and said I lied!! I said his car will be towed in about 10 minutes by the company I worked for “TOW JAM”. He moved his car right then. (I didn’t work for a tow company) but it didn’t matter. I believe it was a deterrent for him to believe it. Was it petty? I believe so. The next petty thing that took place was between myself and my next-door neighbor. Our driveways were next to each other with a strip of yard that separated the drives as well as the properties.

He had a young teenage son who was always working on his POS in their driveway. One day, the kid drove off of his driveway, through my yard, and out my driveway. I was a little ticked off. A little later, he returns home and again drives to my driveway across my yard onto his driveway. I walk up to their front door, knock, and when the door opens, I’m greeted by the teenager saying, “WHAT!!??.” I ask to speak with his dad or mom. He shuts the door, and I don’t hear anything. I walk back over to my home, get a lawn chair, and sit on their porch. Every 10 minutes, I knock on the door.

Finally, the kid says they aren’t home. I said I’ll wait. Another 5 minutes goes by, and the dad finally steps out. He is just as big of a creep as his kid. I told him what took place and said I don’t want it to happen again and actions have consequences. Well, it happened again, and now I’m really ticked off! I go and pull up a couple of dead rose bushes and plant them at the corner of my driveway. Go and knock on the door, and when the father figure appears, I walk him out and show him my beautiful dead rose bushes.

He noted that the bushes were dead. I asked him if that was his first house, and he said no. I said this is my first home, and I needed him to respect that. That the rose bushes were a symbol. That I could very easily plant spikes that would puncture tires, not thorns, on a beautiful brown rose bush. He looked at me nodded and went back inside. I heard yelling and from then on his kid didn’t mess with my property. I want to add that I’ve been petty my entire life. Countless amounts of planning and being eaten up with these types of silliness. After a lot of therapy, I can finally say I’m a loveable well-adjusted petty MFer lol.

