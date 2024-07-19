Former Student Pays Off His Student Loan But Is Then Told They Owed Five Cents, So They Paid It Back In The Most Hilarious Way Possible

Hey, if a bill is due, you gotta pay it, whether it’s a thousand bucks or five cents.

Paying the final balance for my student loan, or so I thought. “This was back in the late 1990s before payments could be made via websites, so all payments had to be made by check and mailed into the loan company. I know, the dark ages!

It was a big event!

I had finally progressed to the point where I was able to make my final payment on my college student loans. The way this was supposed to work is that I was supposed to call the loan company to receive my final payoff amount and then send that amount in via check. They said that I would receive my final papers within 30 days showing the loan had been paid in full. I wrote out the check for the exact amount that they gave me and promptly mailed it in. After 30 days I was quite pleased to see an envelope in the mail from the loan company.

What’s this?

However, instead of the paid in full notice, there was a bill for an additional amount owed. Apparently, I still had a balance of 5 cents! Here is where the malicious compliance comes in. Instead of calling them up and begging them to forgive the remaining balance, I decided to send in the payment coupon with a dime (yes, double what was owed) taped to it. I wrote a note stating that I hope this covers the remaining balance. Did I mention that payment coupon came with a prepaid return envelope? They paid the postage for this! I received the final papers about two weeks later.”

