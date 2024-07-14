Geico Customer Blasted The Company After She Read The Fine Print On Her Car Insurance Policy. – ‘I’m canceling this month.’

I don’t know about you, but my car insurance continues to go up…and I’ve never been in an accident and I haven’t had a ticket since 2007.

Those are FACTS.

And I guess I’m not the only person who’s annoyed by rising car insurance costs.

A woman named Ayrial posted a video on TikTok and said that she thinks car insurance is a scam because of what she read in the “fine print” on her insurance policy.

In the text overlay on her video, she wrote, “I’m canceling this month!”

Ayrial said she was paying $129 for her car insurance for three months and she added, “Next month, it’s talking about $202,” she says. “$202 where? So I’m calling, right? June, it’s talking about some $160.”

A Geico representative told Ayrial that the rate increase was because of the company’s DriveEasy app that monitors driving behavior.

Ayrial explained, “I said, ‘Ma’am, I saw that. Question. Every time I get in the car with somebody, I have to switch it to being a passenger?’ She said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ I said, ‘No, ma’am. That’s extra work for me. I don’t understand.’”

She continued, “So, yeah, you have to change it every time you get in the car with somebody. Because if they can’t drive, it shows up on your score. I didn’t read all that. I don’t read fine print. I’m not a lawyer. Don’t claim to be. But, baby, that’s a huge increase.”

Ayrial said, “I don’t like that. Give me a base pay and that’s what I pay. If I’m not in an accident, it shouldn’t be extra. That’s like when you’re sick you pay extra for health insurance. I’m not sick.”

Here’s what she had to say.

Ayrial posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information about her situation.

Let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person said what a lot of us are thinking…

And this TikTokker is paying A TON of money for their insurance.

Car insurance seems to be getting more expensive.

No doubt about it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁