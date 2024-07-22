Groom’s Mom Insists On Choreographed Dance At Wedding, So Bride Threatens To Kick Her Out

Weddings are meant to be a celebration of love and unity, but sometimes the planning process can be more dramatic than a soap opera.

AITA for telling my future mother in law that she will be escorted out of my wedding if she try’s to have a mother/son dance My fiancé and I are due to get married in September 2026. From the moment we got engaged, his mother has insisted that she will be having a choreographed dance with him at our wedding. His mum is a self proclaimed “main character” and has even “joked” that she should be allowed to wear white as she is mother of the groom.

His mum is very kind money wise to her children and has paid large sums of his siblings weddings and would not make a difference here with ours. However I don’t want this to be an issue that the day is then planned significantly around her ideas of the perfect wedding and not ours. There has been previous comments about how she doesn’t like the colour scheme and how she thinks my engagement ring is tacky (I have a 1.5ct emerald cut Montana sapphire with a diamond paved setting). So I have therefore said thank you for her kindness but that we will be funding the main chunk of the wedding ourselves as we have saved for it.

In relation to the dance, my dad died when I was 5 years old and my grandad who raised me passed away a few years back. My mum and I have discussed a dance (for both of us not him and his mother) and both agreed that it would just seem a bit awkward and we wouldn’t really enjoy it so we were going to skip the father/daughter (SHE WOULD BE DANCING WITH ME IN THIS CASE) dance. I have stated my concerns about a mother/son dance as it would highlight more the fact that there is no traditional father/daughter dance and that I just don’t feel comfortable with it.

His mother has blown up saying I will be ruining the day for the whole family by not allowing it and has stated that she will be pulling everyone off the dancefloor for this dance regardless. I have therefore now told her if that is the case she will be escorted from the venue before the dance begins. My fiance doesn’t want a first dance never mind a choreographed dance. He laughed the first time it was mentioned about the mother/son dance and said not a chance but she was insisting on it.

He has agreed on a very short 1 minute first dance where the bridal party will join in after a slight sway to our favourite song as dancing in general makes him uncomfortable. I had always stated before the engagement that I didn’t like the dances and he had stated that he’d only agree to a very short 1st dance after a number of drinks because he hates them. We’ve always been on the same page for that. I will also add that my fiancé wanted a destination wedding with a small number of guest, which I was quite happy to do as it would be very personal to us. This was completely taken off the table as his mum had a list of 60 guest of her own that absolutely had to attended as they were extended family.

