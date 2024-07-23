He And His Girlfriend Used To Split Bills Equally, But Now He Makes A Lot More Than Her And Won’t Pay More Of The Bills

Disposable income is such a nice treat, but if it’s disposable at the expense of your partner, trouble will probably start brewing.

At least it did in this story. Sometimes it isn’t the best idea to contribute equally.

Keep reading and you’ll see what I mean.

AITA for not telling my girlfriend I make more than her? My girlfriend and I always split things 50-50 as we work in similar fields and earned roughly the same salary. 2 months ago I got a job at Anna’s tech company, doing the same job she does on a different team. Anna has worked there for 5 years and recently got a promotion. She was initially really excited and so was I.

Working for the same company has been a really positive experience for our relationship except in one area: money.

Things are about to get really uncomfortable.

I now make just over 12k more than Anna.

It’s become clear to me over the past 2 months every time we talk about budgeting and finances that she’s assuming we’re making the same amount. She was very upset I hadn’t told her this before. She feels it’s unfair that we continue to split bills 50/50 if I make so much more than her. She also is upset that we have the same job and that I make more.

Then OP throws kerosene on the fire.

I told her that’s not my fault and that we should keep splitting bills 50/50 because my salary is barely 1k more than hers a month. She called me an ******* and has been sulking ever since. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

Absolutely agree with this one. I don’t understand how relationships continue without even basic communication.

An easy solution.

THIS. OP seems to not care. Even if that’s not the reason for the discrepancy, being unaware and not caring is bad.

Bro acts like they’re millionaires. Haha.

Good context to consider. But it seems like this relationship will never work, anyway.

I bet he thinks mansplaining isn’t real.

