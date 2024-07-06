He Gave His Nephew $50K Interest-Free Loan As A Wedding Gift, But Her Sister Thinks A Loan Is Not A Gift And That He Should Give Him Something Else

If someone gives me a $50k interest-free loan as a gift, I’d take it. Like right now. Without thinking twice.

AITA For Giving My Nephew A 50k Loan As A Wedding Gift? I’m 55M, retired after getting really lucky with investments. I’m not “rich,” but my wife and I have more than enough to live comfortably for the rest of our lives.

My nephew, 24M, has been putting himself through an ordeal this year. He’s trying to hold onto his job, while also proposing and planning a wedding to his lovely girlfriend, while also planning to buy a house. After doing the math on his purchase, due to HOA rules, he needed another 35k in cash to close the deal.

As soon as I heard about this, I offered to lend him $50k interest-free as a wedding gift. I told him he can pay it back whenever he can. I know Reddit has a thing about not lending to family, but he’s a good kid, and he’s good for it. No question.

My nephew, his soon to be wife, and my brother have all called me to thank me for the gift. To be honest, I’m happy to help out the new couple, so it’s not a big deal. My sister-in-law, on the other hand, was not so sanguine. She called me this morning to tell me the couple has an online wedding registry, and I told her I already gave the couple my gift. She got very upset with me, and told me that a loan is not a gift, since I’ll eventually get all the money back.

I told her that it is a gift because: The loan is interest free, whereas with a bank, over 30 years, they’d probably pay $25k in interest. My nephew doesn’t need to spend the money. The HOA just insists be have it in cash. (Don’t ask). He intends to invest it, and should be able to grow it in the coming years. Eventually, he can return the principal and keep all the gains They couldn’t buy the house without the money, so part of the gift is the ability to buy their dream house. The couple is happy with their gift.

Even still, my SIL took the opportunity to call me miserly and cheap, and insisted I actually spend some money to buy the couple a gift. At first, I thought she was wrong, but then I thought maybe she has a point? In the sake of family peace, I purchased a few things off the registry, but AITA for initially only giving the loan?

