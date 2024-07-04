He Got Fined $1,000 For Throwing His Trash Out, So He Got A Massive Bagster To Dump His Trash In

A huge fine on trash? No one wants that!

1,000 fine if my trash is non compliant? Cue 6 months of a bagster in my driveway. Yes, I’m a petty jerk. I was having new floors put in / carpets ripped out because my mom was moving in with me ( end stage cancer ) and she can’t handle the dust mites.

I was tossing some furniture out at the same time and had a few pieces along with bagged carpet/tack strips under my carport. Cue my neighbors sending the township to my door with a warning of $1,000 fine.

Trash must be in approved receptacles and not cluttered outside of your house. Ok – cool.

So I paid $30 for a bagster, piled it high ….. And put one bulk item a week out for the next 24 weeks.

Just put the last nightstand out today…. crumpled up the bagster and put it in the trash can.

