He Kept Working During His Injury But At Different Hours, So His Boss Wanted Him To Be Off Work Completely

When you have an injury or some other issue that takes you out of work regularly, it can put your coworkers in the lurch or create other issues for your workplace.

To minimize the impact of their time off, some workers will take initiative and come into work at different hours.

For some reason, not all bosses appreciate this and that’s what happened here. See this story for a nice solution.

Don’t come in late during rehab When I worked in a manufacturing facility, the chemical lab, I’d damaged two ligaments in my left knee skiing. So when I wasn’t working, I was in rehab.

OP found a nice workaround that let him keep working despite his injury and appointments.

I came to work on crutches, directly from the rehab from its first appointment of the day. I left in time to catch the last rehab appointment of the day. That meant I still put in 5 or so hours each work day. About 2 weeks in, I’m called in to see the new boss.

But because the boss didn’t like it, his life got a whole lot easier.

I’m told it “looks bad” that I come in late and leave on off hours (not during shift changes). I pointed out we have full paid sick leave, now, so I’ll just stop coming in at all, until I’m fully recovered. I had 8 months off, fully paid. Then I tacked on vacation days, because I’d been earning PTO every pay cycle I was off.

Here’s what folks are saying.

It’s probably the healthier option.

Right? Maybe it made his recovery faster than it would have been had he continued working.

It was so good to see how many people wrote get well wishes for him.

True. It could bruise boss’s ego, too.

It amazes me how many people think any virus should only last a day.

Hey if you could use some rest and it’s offered, take it!

