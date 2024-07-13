He Refused to Give the Neighbor Kids Candy On Halloween, But Then He Ran After Them And Made It Even Worse

The general rule on Halloween is that if your porch light is on you’re ready for trick-or-treaters.

I don’t know if this guy’s porch light was on or not, but when he opened the door on Halloween he lost his temper.

Let’s see how this story unfolds…

AITA For losing my temper with my neighbor and her kids on Halloween One of my neighbors who lives on my street is a literal nightmare. She is with our homeowners association and seems to have a personal grudge against me and a few other neighbors. Once my aunt came to visit, and she parked right in front of my house. We live in a quiet suburban neighborhood, so her car wasn’t blocking the road at all and it is never busy, but my neighbor took it upon herself to report it and I got faced with a hefty fine. She will always do other petty things, like if my wife and my kids walk our dog, sometimes our neighbor will follow them behind to make sure they clean up after it, don’t walk on anyone’s grass, it’s ridiculous.

Those are just a couple of examples, on to the story.

This story happens on Halloween.

Now no one really respects my neighbor and I vowed if she comes to the door I will straight up refuse to answer. Sure enough, she and her kids come up to my door. I am looking from the window and the kids knock a few times and look like they are going to give up, the mother comes up and knocks on my door (She sees our cars in the drive way so she knows we’re home). I relent and answer and she badgers me “how come you didn’t answer, we’ve been here for 5 minutes” Her kids interrupt her and cheerily say “trick or treat.”

He doesn’t have a problem with the neighbor’s kids.

I wanted to give them candy because they are fairly well behaved, but because their mother is a nightmare, I say “sorry, not giving you guys anything.” The mother flips her shit and yells at me for not being in the spirit of Halloween and mentions how she will embarrass me by telling everyone about how much of a “scrooge” I am. They leave and I sit there FUMING.

He had second thoughts.

After a couple minutes I grab a few candy bars, walk outside and find them a few houses down. I storm up to them, throw the candy at their feet and yell at the mother “here’s the candy for your fucking kids, enjoy it you old hag.” She looked terrified because I did approach them suddenly.

Her reaction made him wonder if he’s actually the problem.

I am not sure if I was the asshole here or not. My neighbor has been nothing but rude to me for years and because I initially refused to give her kids candy, I was somehow the bad guy?

A lot of people think, yes, this guy is “the bad guy.”

This person points out that the children didn’t do anything wrong.

Here’s a very good point: why did he even answer the door?

This reader believes if the mom was scared, the kids must have been scared too.

This person points out that he knows he was wrong.

This neighbor better think twice before taking her kids trick or treating at his house next year!

Yikes!

