He Wanted To Have His Private Parking Spot To Himself, But His Neighbor’s Niece Made It Impossible For Him Until The Police Got Her Arrested

Some people would just not accept their mistake and it feels almost impossible to prove a point around them.

This guy wanted his private parking spot but wasn’t willing to do anything about it.

Check out how things went down.

After parking in my space and being asked to move, she flipped me off and told me to “do something about it.” Yes ma’am! I followed a Subaru Legacy onto my tiny (less than 1,000 feet long, only about 12′ wide in some places) private road.

Things went downhill after this person showed up.

The car then pulled into my driveway. As I waited thinking this person was just lost and turning around, which happens quite a bit, a woman got out of her car and started to walk past me. Albeit a strange driveway/parking area as it’s across the street from me, it is still my property. It’s not just in front of my house where I have some misguided claim at some type of possession due to its relative location from that house.

Everything was sorted.

It was presented that way by the realtor 26 years ago, shows up on city records, is on the surveys done back then and recently, and it’s on the deeds. Every single portion of the pavement that makes up this private way was put on top of someone’s deeded property. I also spent over $10,000 having it professionally built up, leveled, and then paved. It’s mine, and it’s for my vehicles, including my work vehicle when I had one, my tenants, and our guests.

He made the effort for HIMSELF!

I didn’t do all of this to be denied access by anyone. Never wanting to assume arrogance, I treat everyone with the respect I would want them to treat me with. I put down the window and politely said “Excuse me, but that’s my spot. Could you move your car?” to which I received a middle finger and told to “do something about it”.

They got in a fight.

I said “That’s at least a hundred bucks, b***h!”. (It was $125 once the car hit the impound yard) She proceeded to go to her friend’s car, and drive away. Instead of my (now former) neighbor whose knowledge of the property lines has been clearly established by her arrogance in the past telling her friend to move, they disappeared down the road. I then drove up to take the LAST available spot on my property, leaving nothing for one of my tenants despite there being FIVE empty spots at her friend’s house.

She made things worse for herself.

She drove onto a private street passing a “Private Way” sign, multiple “No Trespassing”, “No Parking”, “Parking for Residents Only”, and other variants of those signs, to her druggie friend’s dirty apartment in a run-down house, saw her friend parked in the dirt parking area, passed the empty spot before her friend, passed her friend’s car, passed 2–3 more empty spots next to her friend, passed two more cars, and parked in the clean paved area in front of the clean, well maintained house next door. She then was asked politely to move and chose to be a b***h instead.

Things started hitting back.

About a half hour later, the car was towed and impounded. About 6 hours after that she’s banging at my door, got told to leave, refused, and was eventually removed forcibly by the police. She was also told to never return. She did return and was promptly arrested.

Things got weird…

What she DIDN’T do, however, was ever even attempt contact the impound yard to get her UNCLE’S car back. About 50 days later (I remember the fees were just under $2,000), in lieu of payment, her uncle handed over the Subaru keys and signed the title over to the impound yard…my friend’s impound yard. It takes about 6 weeks for a new title to come in, and the impound yard was getting overcrowded.

He wanted to see her reaction!

Since I had just sold my black Impala and now had an empty spot, I offered to store the car at my house until the title came in. He did drop it off around a week later, but the title came in quicker than usual. I never got the opportunity to see her face, but I would imagine it was priceless.

Was he supposed to put up a private parking sign or was that obvious?

We might not be able to pick sides here.

But let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person thinks putting up a sign would be a good idea to avoid confusion.

This person is also in the favor of a sign board.

This person wants a private parking signage.

This person wants to know why the uncle gave the niece his car.

This person thinks the fine is reasonable.

Guess everyone in the comments is team “put up a sign board”!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.