Boyfriend Wanted To Use His Living Room For Gaming During His Time Off, But His Girlfriend Wouldn’t Let Him Because She Wanted To Work There

“Me time” can get tricky to have when you don’t have a lot of space at your place.

Or simply when you want to be in the same room as someone else because that’s just the room you want to be IN!

This couple had some issues because they didn’t want to be in the same room but also wanted to be in the same room!

AITA for using my living room during my annual leave? My girlfriend and I both work from home. We have a three bedroom apartment, I have taken the smallest room as an office and my gf has a desk and a lot of her things in the other spare room but she prefers to work in the living room.

Things were great until…

This isn’t an issue most of the time but I have put a few days leave in for next week. My girlfriend asked what I was going to do. I told her I was planning to spend a lot of it just relaxing and playing video games, reading, watching tv and going to the gym and going for walks etc.

They didn’t have space for vacations!

She asked how I was going to do that when she was working but I just pointed out that she can’t ban me from the living room all day. I mentioned that she has her own desk and could even use my office. She refused and said she prefers the living room.

He wasn’t going to budge.

I just said that I’d still be planning to watch tv, play video games etc so she would just have to put up with the noise.

Neither was she…

She disagreed and said I was wrong for planning to disrupt her work but I just reminded her that she can’t just take over a shared space. AITA for using the living room during my annual leave?

She can get some noise cancelling headphones then! Because neither of them seem to want to compromise!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story!

This person doesn’t understand the girl!

This person thinks the girl is absurd for taking over the living room.

This person knows this guy has every right to be in his living room.

This person knows living rooms have their own purpose. And it’s not being an office!

This person is surprised at the relationship dynamics.

This couple needs some therapy.

