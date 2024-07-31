Awful Boss Falsely Accused Employee Of Wrongdoing, But She Proved They Were Untrue And Evidence Of Fraud Got The Boss Fired

It’s so hard when you’ve been treated unjustly at work and it can be very satisfying when you hear that the old boss has gotten their just desserts.

Check out how it played out in this story and see the role she played to make it happen.

Helped my former boss get fired 3 years ago I quit a job I loved because I couldn’t stand the women in charge. After I told them I couldn’t possibly add any more tasks to my schedule, they held an hour-long meeting to get back at me. In it, they told me how horrible I was and claimed I wasn’t getting my work done, that I was a liar, and that I needed to put more effort into my work instead of my personal life. I had just suffered my 3rd miscarriage and was getting a lot of testing done.

She was at her wits’ end, but it wasn’t over for her now former boss.

I put in my notice 3 days later. Their data analyst was quickly able to prove that not only was I doing all of my work, I was actually inputting data for others. We had to input proof of everything we did. I found out later that she was let go last week after 25 years.

Then it comes to light that her offences at work were even more extensive than she had realized.

I learned that not only did they claim that she misused funds, but they also felt she was faking her timesheets since she couldn’t prove what hours she worked. They felt she was misusing her authority by making her employees come into the office while she supposedly worked from home.

Here’s what people are saying.

I don’t get it either. Why is this so common?! Is it a narcissism thing?

I think by “help” she meant that data that contradicted what her boss was supposed to do revealed the problems.

They would probably lose money on the lawsuit and they probably don’t want all this ineptitude on public record.

I wouldn’t say never, but at least sometimes! It is satisfying.

She seems done with the problems there, I think.

So long, power tripper.

This was a pretty satisfying read!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.