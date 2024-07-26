Her Baby’s Daddy Is Absent And Doesn’t Help Raise The Children, But He Still Insists She Has To Transfer Colleges So The Kids Can Be Closer To Him

Parenting and relationships can be hard in the best of times.

When you’re not with the other parent, things can get tricky – and fast.

This young woman decided to keep an unexpected child with the expectation that she would be able to continue with her specific life plan.

When he wants to go back on the plan, she has a lot of choice words for him.

AITA for telling my daughters father that he cant make me transfer colleges I (20sF) have a daughter (kindergartenF) who I’ll call Sage with my high school boyfriend (20sM) I am a D1 basketball player in Texas (this is needed for context) and sorry if there Is any spelling or grammar mistakes, I jammed my finger at a practice and it’s still wrapped up.

my whole family and ex boyfriend are from and still live in Phoenix AZ and me and my daughter live in Texas from July-March due to school and my basketball commitments, this arrangement was decided when i committed to my college and has been held true the past 3 years. I went to Phoenix for 4th of July to spend it with my family and so my daughter and her father could be together for the weekend like we have since I went to college. Everything was fine and amazing until Saturday night when me and my ex, my dad, step mom and daughter all went out for a nice dinner together.

After the dinner my ex pulled me aside and told me that I HAVE to transfer colleges and programs since he can’t keep doing this and he wants us to be a family again. The thing is, this time of year is the only time he sees her despite HIM being the one to push me to keep Sage when I found out I was pregnant. I give him plenty of chances to see her all year round since my mom has offered to take her back and forth between AZ and TX. He just never has and blows her off for god knows what. All around he’s a pretty absent father so I don’t get the switch up.

This is where I might be the ***hole. I yelled at him that “even if I could transfer colleges and programs I can’t, the portal is closed and I don’t want to leave. I love my college, my teammates, my girlfriend and coaches. and that if he wanted to have a say in Sages life he shouldn’t be such a deadbeat who dodges child support and that he’s lucky I haven’t taken his sorry butt to court, that I’m not uprooting a 5yo just for him to play happy family with and throw us away when he gets bored again.” he’s done this once before too, he’s always been jealous of my D1 commitments(he’s very vocal about it) but this is the first time ever I’ve cursed him out. He spends all of the money that is due for child support on sports cars, vapes and *** workers too.

My step brother thinks I’m the ***hole for cursing him out for wanting to be a more involved father. My dad and girlfriend are on my side and suggested I post this here. Everyone else is staying out of this. I just want to get outside opinions on if I was the ***hole or not since I do feel bad for cursing him out but I don’t feel bad for what I said.

