Her Boyfriend Has A Different Driving Habit, And They’re At Odds As To Whether Or Not He’s The Only One

Relationships are fraught with little disagreements, and the longer a couple is together, the more the other person’s oddities can really strike a nerve.

This woman’s boyfriend does something while driving that drives her a little bit nuts, but he claims it’s totally the safe thing to do.

They can’t figure it out, so they’re appealing to Reddit.

Check out the details below!

AITA for telling my boyfriend it’s weird he uses his hazards while breaking in traffic My boyfriend (28m) and I (25f) have just wrapped up a very long cross-country road trip. While traveling, we naturally encountered traffic jams and during some of the more abrupt stops, he put on the hazard lights of the car whilst braking.

She thinks it’s weird and maybe unsafe.

I brought it up that I find it kinda weird that he does this, and maybe it isn’t necessary. I guess beyond the fact that I’ve never heard of someone else doing this, I worry about other drivers around us. I told him what if the person behind you takes it the wrong way… but that’s probably me over analyzing. Idk it seems like a bit of overkill?

He told her to knock off the backseat driving.

He got frustrated with me for being a backseat driver and asked me to stop nitpicking (paraphrasing) his driving. I get that, I guess I just still think it’s weird! So, AITA? Do people think this is normal? For clarification, we both live in the US, he grew up in the midwest, I’m from the easy coast, and we were mostly on major highways during our drive

