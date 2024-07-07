Her Boyfriend Let His Female Best Friend Use Her Pajamas On A Trip, But When She Tells Her To Keep Them After The Trip She Gets Majorly Offended

You know when they say don’t date someone who has a best friend of the opposite gender? Well they might be right!

AITA for not taking back pajamas my bf’s girl best friend wore? The past weekend my bf and I joined his friends for a weekend getaway at a cabin (Airbnb). There were five people in total (me, him, a male friend, his gf, and my bf’s girl best friend).

I’ve never liked his girl best friend because she gives pick me vibes and I think she either has a crush on my bf or she likes attention. She doesn’t like me either. I remain very cordial to her.

When we arrived at the cabin, she told my bf that she hadn’t packed any pajamas and none of her clothes were appropriate since they’d get dirty. She couldn’t wear the other girl’s clothes because they wouldn’t fit so she begged my bf to give me my pajamas since I always pack extra.

Without asking me he gave her my pajamas. So I came out of the shower to find her wearing my pajamas and with the bottom basically shoved all way up her crack. She spent the entire weekend lounging in my pjs.

When the weekend was over she tried to give them back to me and I said that she could keep them. She got mad at me and asked if I thought she was dirty or had cooties. I said she could just keep them since it seemed she liked them a lot. She called me a mean girl and said I was being rude.

It ruined the mood since the other friend took her side while his girlfriend took mine and my bf had to take my side. And now things are really awkward and I think I might be iced out by my bf’s friends.

AITA?

