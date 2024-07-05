Her Boyfriend Surprised Her With A Visit Even Though She Told Him Not To. Now She Wants Him To Leave The Next Morning.

I know people like to be romantic and spontaneous, but if someone you’re dating tells you they’re too busy to see you, TAKE A HINT AND LEAVE THEM ALONE.

Well, that’s what I’d do…

But this guy took another route, and it didn’t go well.

Check out the story below and see what you think.

AITA for Wanting My Boyfriend to Leave after His Surprise Visit? “My boyfriend and I both live in different EU countries. However, he just visited yesterday at around 8:30 pm without telling me he would do so beforehand. He has asked me whether I would be fine with him doing surprise visits, and while I generally am not against them, I made it clear to him multiple times already that he should not do them until July.

She has her reasons.

Just for context; he visited me in my dorm room. I am a medical student and have an important upcoming exam I need to study for.

And this guy isn’t getting the picture.

I really do enjoy his company and he even brought me an expensive gift, but I cannot help but feel not listened to in the sense that i clearly did tell him i needed space and time to study for my exam over the next 2 weeks. AITA for wanting him to leave tomorrow morning without having spent much time together at all?”

And this is how Reddit users reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

Dude…take a hint!

