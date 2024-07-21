Her Brother Expects Her To Pay A Lot Of Money For His Upcoming Baby Shower, And She’s Uncomfortable Saying No Even Though She Makes Much Less Than Him

Are baby showers a little too out of control these days?

AITA for being a little uncomfortable on contributing a lot of money for my brother’s baby shower? “I (30 F) have a brother (33M). He and his husband (34M) are in the process of adopting 2 babies from 2 different women. My brother makes about 95K and his husband makes about 80K, both are teachers in high paying districts. I am a single person and make about 60K (also a teacher) and I just bought a house last year. I do not get paid over the summer, and I am in 2 weddings coming up which also takes a lot of money. My brother and his husband are understandably very excited and want to have a baby shower to help get stuff for possibly 2 babies. One baby is due Sept 26th and the other is Oct 15th.

From what I understand he mentioned we would cover decorations, center pieces, favors, setting up, doing the seating chart – which is reasonable. But then he started to mention a mini bottles of Champagne for each person as a favor, a photo booth, and other extras like that, on top of a gift. (I was told I could get the other crib or bassinet since SIL is getting one about $350.) When I said all of that is a lot of money he said “Just be glad I’m not asking you to contribute to paying for the venue like I was going to originally do”. Of course I want to spoil my nieces and to help out as much as I can, and maybe it’s that they just expect me to put out all this money without asking. I’ve also always been the money conscious one and even helped bail my bother out of credit card debt a few years ago. (just 3K and he did eventually pay me back).”

