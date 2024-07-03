Her Dad And Stepmom Want To Have A Joint Birthday Celebration With Her, So She Told Them She Doesn’t Want Them There

Hey, your birthday is your big, special day, right?

Right?!?!

Darn right!

So how are you supposed to react when someone tries to butt in on the festivities and make it all about them?

This woman was not happy about what transpired on her big day, so she put her foot down.

Take a look at what happened.

AITA for refusing to share my birthday with my stepmother? “My stepmother’s birthday is the day after mine. Since my father started dating her (about 10 years ago), I’ve been expected to share almost every celebration we make for my birthday with her. I was fine with it because I was in my early 20s and had other people to celebrate with (namely, my mom and my friends), but it still bothered me that my dad and I couldn’t have our own thing.

They have something they do every year.

I’m married with two kids (8M and 3F), and we have a little tradition. Because I was born in the second half of June, there is usually a Pixar movie playing in theaters. Every year on my birthday, we go to the movies to watch it and then have dinner together. We’ve been doing this since my son was three (though we watched the movies at home in 2020 and 2021). This year, we’re watching “Inside Out 2”. It will be my daughter’s first time joining us (she just started sitting through movies), so we’re all very excited. I’d never told my father or stepmother about this tradition. Last week, while we were visiting them, my kids told them we’d be going to the movies for my birthday, and I ended up explaining everything.

Here we go…

The next day, my father and stepmother called me to tell me they were paying for the whole family (me, kids, husband and both of them) to go to the movies and have dinner, just like I’d planned. It was obvious they intended to celebrate my stepmother’s birthday at the same time. They referred to it as “our birthdays” and suggested her favorite place for dinner.

I don’t think so…

I told them that while I understood it was close to her birthday as well, this is a tradition intended to only celebrate mine, and I prefer to enjoy it with my children and husband. As such, I prefer to pay for myself and would appreciate it if they didn’t join us. They’re both very upset. My father called me entitled for refusing to celebrate my stepmother’s birthday as well as mine, and said I’m sending a terrible message to my kids by refusing to share. I feel like I’m too old to be acting like this over my birthday, but I don’t want to share this tradition with her. AITA?”

This is MY day!

