Her Dad Bullies Everyone, Even His Grandkids, So His Daughter Said He Was Lucky Her Mom Hasn’t Left Him

Gender roles are alive and well in the 21st century and some old fashioned men hold onto the idea that women have a place and that should stay within it.

The man in this story is one of those misogynistic men and his kid couldn’t take it anymore.

Check out the bold way she defended her mom.

AITA for telling my dad he’s lucky mom chose to stay with despite his insufferable behavior? My mom and my dad recently got into an argument and they haven’t spoken since. My dad for as long as I can remember has been misogynistic. He’d always downplay mom’s feelings and emotions and would go as far as to say really offensive things about her while there were guests over at our house.

His biggest fear is mom making important decisions or people thinking that he’s not the head of the family. He also continuously made comments about how women should do all the housework, that mom never worked (have been doing all the chores and taking care of three children on her own and also looking after dad’s relatives).

The bigger drama starts when there’s more than one bully in the house.

Their fight went as follows: dad and my BIL (my sister’s husband) were sitting at the table and dad was making some snarky remarks about my sister’s child. Mom got angry and told him “If you’re done eating and don’t like your granddaughter’s company that much, then just leave”. He got furious because he was “humiliated” in front of another man. They haven’t been talking since and he said he’d never forgive her. Drama queen behavior, I know. Today they fought about it again and repeated all the offensive things.

What happened next was the last straw for OP and she took action.

Mom got really upset, started crying and left, she also has a tendency to faint when she’s overwhelmed (it’s a medical condition) which we try to prevent but he didn’t care. So he started saying offensive things about mom to me and I was like: “You know you’re in the wrong, right? It’s so stupid to blow this out of proportion and you’re lucky mom stayed with you despite your absolutely insufferable behavior when she could have and should have left like your two previous wives did”. He told me I was the ******. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

The grandkids are probably already traumatized.

THIS. It seems he just wants the parts of masculinity that he thinks gives him a free pass to be a jerk.

I do, too. It’s sad.

I thought the same thing. This would explain why she hasn’t left him as leaving an abusive partner is dangerous and needs to be done a certain way.

That’s the thing about bullies. They lose their power when someone refuses to tolerate their actions.

I hope OP and her mom find a better life soon.

