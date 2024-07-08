Her Daughter’s Friend Doesn’t Consider Her Step And Half-Siblings As Family, But Now The Other Girl’s Mother Is Angry For Not Correcting Her Terminology Away From Home

Everyone parents differently, but what about when someone expects you to parent for them?

This woman is in a tough spot with her daughter’s best friend’s mom.

The other mom is expecting her to manage her daughter more than she’s comfortable with.

Let’s get the full story…

AITA for telling another parent they’re wrong to blame my daughter and expect too much of me when their kid is in my home? My daughter Arya (13f) has been best friends with Lilah (13f) since they went to the same preschool together. They’re always spending time together and have a bigger group of friends but know each other the longest and are the closest with each other. Lilah’s family situation is a little difficult, and her mom went a little crazy on me last week which led to a conflict. To sum up the current problem. Lilah has a blended family. It’s her mom, her stepdad, some stepsiblings and some half siblings. Lilah has expressed that she doesn’t feel close to them, she always emphasizes that she has no real siblings and that even her half siblings are just half siblings and they’re not her dad’s kids too.

This seemed pretty normal at first…

I have heard her tell Arya how much it bugs her when people say her step and half siblings are just siblings. But they don’t talk about it too often. Lilah’s mother showed up at my house last week and blamed Arya for Lilah’s use of the step and half terms. She said she heard the girls talk about it and them say step and half siblings aren’t real siblings. She said she knows that must have come from Arya because she has been fighting Lilah for years to stop saying step and half. I asked her how that even made sense. She told me Arya must be the source and I told her Lilah says that whether Arya is around or not and she’s wrong to blame Arya for how Lilah feels.

This was shocking…

Lilah’s mother then told me I should be watching over the girls whenever they’re in my home or my presence and correcting Lilah whenever she uses step, half, or says they’re not her real family. I told Lilah’s mother she couldn’t seriously expect me to listen to them 24/7 so I can correct Lilah and it’s too much for her to expect me to do when her kid is over to play with mine. She was not happy with me at all. She told me I can’t say Arya isn’t to blame and in the same breath refuse to correct Lilah when she says something wrong. She told me I just want to let them away with saying stuff and I don’t do enough for Lilah, even though Lilah spends more time at my house than she does her own. In the same breath Lilah’s mother said her husband is so sick of Lilah refusing to cooperate there and she needs to be here more so I can correct her. I told her she really is expecting too much. She told me I was a bad person. AITA?

Let’s dive into the comments…

This Reddit user agrees with the poster.

Another commenter thinks she should follow her gut.

Many users point out how dysfunctional this other family is.

Overall, everyone agreed that the girl’s are old enough to make their own decisions!

She is a good mom, but that doesn’t mean she has to parent someone else’s kid!

The other mom is cruising toward a no contact future.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.