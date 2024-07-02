Her Ex Cheated On Her So She Broke Up With Him. When He Passed Years Later He Left Her $700,000, And Now His Parents Say She Should Let His Wife And Kids Keep It.

Some relationships can take an unexpected turn, but this story is WILD!

My ex left me the majority of his estate(amounts to $700000). His parents demand that I leave it to his wife and child. My ex and I were together for almost 20 years. We never got married because it never felt necessary and we were child free. I had problems with BC so he chose vasectomy.

I found out that he cheated on me 3 years ago and I left him. He got with his AP. 6 months later I heard that they were married. I found out that I was pregnant with my current bf a year into dating and even though we still weren’t “there” in the relationship, we thought that we could make it happen and sure enough we are very happy and we love our little family very much.

My ex kept texting me on occasions like birthdays and holidays (I never answered) but when he heard about my daughter he sent me a lengthy and hurtful text about me cheating on him and he never texted me again(I never answered).

A few months later my ex ended his life. This was about 4 months ago. His wife is apparently giving birth anytime now. I was surprised.

I was contacted by a solicitor to tell me that I have inherited my ex’s estate. He had left everything to me besides some to his parents pension and his nephew. I got a letter from him apologizing for what he did and saying that he loved me and wished me and my family happiness and he wanted to help with that.

Now his wife and parents are very angry and demand that I leave them everything. I don’t know. Wibtah if I kept it because that is what I want actually. And what he wanted

