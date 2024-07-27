Her Ex Wanted Her To Drop The Child Support Case So He Can Start A Relationship With Their Son, But She Wouldn’t Relent Because He Owes $90k

Discussions about divorce and child support can be really messy.

That’s why I always avoid such topics.

But in this story, there’s no avoiding the child support payment that OP’s ex missed for the last 17 years.

That’s a lot of $$$ in CS debt that OP wouldn’t let go.

Find out how the story unraveled.

AITA for not dropping Child Support I have two children, Bea and James (23), from my first marriage. We divorced when the kids were four. In the divorce, I got full custody, and he was suppose to pay child support plus half of medical/dental costs, and every other weekend visitation. He never showed up to the court proceedings.

OP’s husband never paid for child support.

For the first two years, he would sporadically come by to see the children. He rarely paid CS and was locked up a few time for non-payment. We went back to court, and they reduced his child support to 200 a month for both kids. He never paid. He owes close to 90k in back child support, and obviously, he never paid any medical/dental bills.

Then, all of a sudden, he wanted to reconnect with them.

I found out a week ago that my ex-BIL reached out to James to talk on behalf of my ex. My ex wants to reconnect (it’s been 17 years), but he is worried about the back CS that’s owed. James has talked to me, and asked me if I would drop the back owed CS so he and his father can start a relationship.

OP thinks her ex-husband is using their son to get away with the CS debt.

I spoke to my current husband and he said it’s up to me. I believe that my ex is just using our son to get the CS dropped. I doubt I will ever receive any money that’s owed, it’s just the principal of it. I haven’t told James my decision yet because, maybe, I’m just being petty. I have spoken with close friends about it that say I would be the AITA if I did not drop the CS case.

