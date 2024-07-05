Her Family Planned A Big Family Trip, But Didn’t Invite Her Because They Wanted Her To Look After The Pets

Being left out is never fun.

It can be really painful and infuriating, especially if your own family is responsible.

Read this story to see how this person’s family planned a big family vacation, but didn’t invite her.

AITA for refusing to house sit while my entire family goes on a summer vacation I (19F) am being forced to watch both my family dog and my aunt’s cat and house. I just learned by accident from my aunt that my whole extended family is going to Vancouver Island for well over a week.

A huge group is going.

It’s my two sisters, cousins, aunt and uncle, parents and grandparents. They have apparently been keeping it a secret from me.

OP sees what happened next as adding insult to injury.

They just assumed I wouldn’t mind staying behind, despite never asking me if I was even interested. I feel left behind and disconnected from the rest of my family and don’t know if I should even agree to house-sit during the week. AITA?

Let’s see what people are saying.

A lot of people suggested she bill her family for this. I doubt it will work, but it’s good to seek respect.

How did it not come up in conversation? Or maybe it did?

Haha no I’d feel bad for the animals.

Although my family knows I don’t like travelling, they would still ask!

This comment made me sad. Poor kid.

I’d housesit, myself, but maybe send them a grocery list.

What a rude family!

