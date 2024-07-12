Her Family Thought They Knew What She Was Leaving Them in Her Will, But She Changed It Without Telling Them And Left Them With Nothing

When a family member dies, some family members are sad. Others only care about the will, hoping they’ll inherit something of value.

In today’s story, one woman has a chance to change her will at the last minute. Let’s see how her family reacted…

Auntie’s Last Minute Change My aunt was diagnosed with an advanced form of leukemia back in February 2017 and passed away that following March. During that short time, she was making her final arrangements: final burial, her ceremony, and of course her last will and testament. My mom helped when she could (we live in Houston and my aunt lives in Dallas). My mom flew out everything weekend till my aunt’s passing. She helped manage the house, took care of my uncle (he had alzheimer’s and wasn’t doing too well either: this is important). The week before my aunts passing, she told her lawyer that she wanted her half of the estate to be divided up amongst her family (she didn’t have any children but my uncle had a daughter from another marriage) so her stuff would basically be divided between her sisters.

Her sisters acted like she was dead before she even died.

My aunt hasn’t even passed away yet and her “sisters” are already boxing what they want and packing it up to the cars. My mom loses her shit and starts yelling at everyone, calling them every name under the sun. My aunts neighbor got involved saying that (and I quote) “(Auntie) told me that I could have the house since I had helped her with (Uncle).” A day passes and my uncle’s daughter shows up (she’s a wonderful person and I love her even tho I’ve only met her a few times in my life and we’ll call her Suzy). She talks to my mom about whats going on. Mom explains about what’s happening and SUZY IS LIVID. She says she needs to make a call and she’ll be back later.

When she died, the family only cared about the will.

Days pass and my aunt dies. No one but my mom, my papa (my aunt’s brother), my sister and Suzy show up to the actual funeral. Everyone else didn’t show up until that night (they were all shopping). The next day, it’s time to read the will. My aunt’s lawyer shows up and goes through the papers. One “aunt” asked, “So who’s getting what?” My mom goes to stand up to basically kill said aunt, but Suzy grabs my mom’s hand and simply says, “Wait.”

It was worth waiting!

The lawyer reads, “Well there’s only one request here. ‘All my belongings, my estate, bank accounts, car, everything is to be sold and all proceedings are to be used for nothing but the care of (Uncle). And Suzy is to be the caretaker of (Uncle) until his passing.” Everyone sits in silence. Suzy has the biggest “F*** you” smile on her face.

Suzy made sure everything worked out!

Apparently after my mom and Suzy talked, Suzy told my aunt what was happening. My aunt laughed and was like, “Call my lawyer.” So they made some last minute changes to the will. Oh and remember that neighbor I mentioned? Apparently while everyone was too busy fighting, she sneaked in to the house and stole the deed to the house. She is currently being investigated for being an “elder predator.” My uncle ended up passing away in October 2017 (on my sister’s birthday of all days). My aunt Suzy took whatever money that was left of the estate and donated to my aunt and uncle’s church.

