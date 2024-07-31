Her Husband Took Their Son On A Camping Trip, So She Took Their Daughter On A Shopping Spree. But When Everyone Was Back, Their Son Was Mad He Didn’t Get To Go Shopping.

As a parent, it is great to take each child to do special things alone to help build a bond.

What happens when one sibling gets jealous that the other one got to do something fun?

That is what is happening in this story, let’s take a look.

AITA For Taking My Daughter On A Shopping Spree? Context: I 35(F) have two kids, one being 13(F) and the other 10(M).

My husband just took my son on a boys trip to Michigan and I just got promotion.

Sounds like a lovely time.

My son had been wanting to go on the boys trip for months and my husband and I finally made the plans for it. Once they left, I told my daughter “let’s go to the mall.”

Shopping spree!

She got all excited which made me excited and we hopped in the car. We went to Bath and Body Works and I got her a candle. And we went to American Eagle and she wanted a pair of jeans and earrings, so I got them for her. Then lastly, we got Starbucks after I took her to Ulta to get her a new mascara. I wanted to treat her since we couldn’t go on a vacation. She was super happy and grateful. I wanted to use my promotion for good. Once the boys got home my daughter was so excited to show her brother what she got.

This kid sounds jealous.

And he got so upset that she got all these cool things and he got nothing. My husband also said that I shouldn’t get her all of these things and that it’s not fair to my son. They had went on a week long vacation. I don’t want my family to pick sides. AITA?

Wow, this little boy needs to learn to be happy for his sister.

Hopefully, the commenters have some advice.

Life isn’t always fair.

This person says this wasn’t a real shopping spree.

A missed learning opportunity.

Time for a girls trip!

Teach this boy to appreciate what he has!

It might be too late for the dad.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.