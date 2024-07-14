Her Mean Friend Loathed Her Cat, So She Decided To Not Invite Her Over For A Party. The Friend Got Offended, But Everyone Knows Not To Mess With Her Cat Now.

The last thing a pet lover wants to hear is something against their pet!

AITA for not inviting someone for dinner because she made a big deal out of how she doesn’t eat at the homes of people who have cats? A while back I posted a picture to my IG Stories of my cat sitting NEXT TO my counter as I was cooking. On his own stool. He was watching. Again, he was NEXT TO my counter. Not anywhere near the food. He doesn’t go on counters. He doesn’t go near the food.

My “friend” Rose reposted it with her own caption, a puke face emoji and “You can’t eat at everybody house” I ignored it and went about my business. She is very much the type of person who just regurgitates whatever popular phrases she sees on social media. Pineapple on pizza = monsters, raisins in cookies are why I have trust issues, I don’t trust people who don’t like dogs, “hot girl” walks, “hot girl” books, delulu, I’m going to hold your hand while I tell you this, is the X in the room with us right now, etc etc.

She has other traits that make up for it, but truthfully I do tend to avoid one-on-one time with her. About a month ago I hosted a small get together… to show off some Le Creuset cookware I obtained (getting older is weird). I had a whole little shindig with home prepared food, lots of fun times between pals. I didn’t invite Rose.

She found out after folks posted on their IG stories and confronted me over it, saying that I was “giving high school mean girl vibes.” I told her that she has made it clear she doesn’t eat at the homes of people who have cats, so why would I have invited her to a dinner party?

She got defensive and said that she could have just come and not eaten anything. I said that in the future, maybe she should be more careful about what she says, because to me it was very clear. Rose has continued to tell people I’m giving “high school mean girl to nurse pipeline” (…I’m an accountant) and all that.

Am I really the a**hole for not inviting her? Why would she have wanted to come?

This person shares how memes and internet can be used without offending someone.

This person fully supports this girl for not inviting Rose.

This person evaluates the situation pretty well.

This person get straight to facts.

This person has a very social media-ish reply for Rose.

