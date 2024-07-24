Her Mentally Ill Sister Will Be In The Hospital On The Fourth Of July, But She’ll Be On Vacation And Now Her Sister Is Upset With Her

Sibling relationships are powerful, but they change over time, just like any other relationship.

AITA for going on vacation knowing my sister was going into the hospital? I have an older sister who has a history of mental illness and has been admitted to the hospital for this multiple times in the past. We’ve always been unbelievably close, some would even say TOO close, but have had a lot of updates and downs in our relationship. She was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder when she was 18 and has also been diagnosed with severe anxiety. She recently became a new mother to the sweetest 11 month old baby boy and has been struggling with crippling anxiety.

It has gotten so bad that multiple doctors have recommended she be hospitalized again. When I found out that she was going to be hospitalized the day after the Fourth of July, when we have plans for a holiday, I didn’t think much of it. She said that she is never going to forgive me for this and that my actions are “eye opening” because I wouldn’t spend one more day with her when I had also seen her just the day before.

Ever since I’ve been in a relationship, she has become a lot more hostile towards me and asks me to rearrange plans with him to fit her needs if she is going through a hard time. She expects a lot out of me and our relationship and it’s hard for me to express that maybe we don’t always need to be joint at the hip and we have our own lives now. She requested I don’t visit her in the hospital so we are going to talk once she is out.

