Her Mom Demands She Make Her Teenage Brothers’ Beds, But She Refuses Because She Doesn’t Want To Be Treated Like A Maid

AITA for telling my mom I don’t want to make my teenage brothers’ beds? My mom told me many times before to clean their room but I refuse. I keep telling her they’re old enough to make their own beds, especially my 17 year old brother. If he can drive and stay out late with his friends, then he can surely make his own bed…

My sister tends to do their beds and clean their room not because she wants to, but because she doesn’t want my mom to get angry. Both of my parents have anger issues and always yell which is something for another time.

Anyways, today, my sister chose not to and so my mom asked me to make their beds. She yelled at me and told me “when I tell you to do something you do it” and compares me making their beds to other chores but that’s not the same thing… I do whatever chore she tells me but I have set a boundary with her for making my brothers’ beds and I repeated this to her. She left me alone, but after lunch in the afternoon, she made me go to my brothers’ room, so I only made my 13 year old brother’s bed and left.

I’m probably going to get my phone taken away today if she finds out I didn’t make the other bed or she’ll just sigh and ignore it. I’m so sick of living like this. My parents wonder why my brothers are careless and it’s because they were never disciplined or given chores to learn to be responsible!

Exactly. Mom will wonder why they don’t respect women.

I almost wonder if mom wants them to think this way…

I think so, too. Maybe this is her punishment for being the rebel of the family?

I never make my bed and I don’t think it means I’m lazy or useless.

I have a twin sister and no brothers.

Here’s another perk of that, I guess.

